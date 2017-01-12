Spartanburg Co. murder suspect loses visitation privileges

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said murder suspect Marcus Todd lost visitation privileges while being held at the county detention center.

Todd, 20, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Jermaine West and dragging his body into a vehicle. West has never been found and his family continues to plead for answers about the location of his body.

Todd later turned himself in but has remained silent on the whereabouts of West's remains. Todd's lawyer said the suspect let West out of the car shortly after he was abducted and has no information about where he was taken.

According to deputies, Todd lost visitation privileges after photos of him at the Spartanburg County Detention Center were posted on social media. Friends reportedly snapped the photos while visiting him.

