Woman sues Anderson Police Department, city and former officer after alleged groping incident

Three American Airlines crew members from a flight to RDU complained of eye irritation and headaches from an odor described as flatulence, airport officials said.More >
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >
A woman shot and killed by Minneapolis police had called 911 to report a possible crime near her home, a source who knew her saidMore >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
Troopers said a Travelers Rest woman was killed after a crash on Enoree Road near Batson Road Monday morning.More >
Anderson County dispatchers say a multi-county chase that started in Anderson, ended at a bar in Greenville Monday night.More >
Greenville County Sergeant Jimmy Bolt confirms an alleged kidnapping in Greenville County did not actually occur.More >
On Monday, Anderson County rescue units returned to Lake Hartwell in day three of the search for a missing man believed to have drowned on Saturday.More >
A video that was shared on multiple social media platforms after the incident appears to show a NC trooper traveling on the wrong side of Hwy 321, which is divided by a grass median, passing oncoming traffic.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Upstate community gathered for a balloon release on Monday in honor of the two children who were found dead along with their mother in a car in Pickens County.More >
Greenville police said the people in these photos stole 5 phones from store displays at the Verizon Store at 2007 Augusta Street on June 17. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.More >
Lauren Elise gave birth to her second child, daughter Neyland Belle, on Saturday.More >
The Greenville Drive hosted First Responders Day on Sunday as part of the Drive's annual tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders throughout the Greenville community.More >
Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Mildred Davis of Mauldin celebrates her 100th birthday at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
