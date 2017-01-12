Woman sues Anderson Police Department, city and former officer after alleged groping incident

A woman has filed a formal lawsuit against the City of Anderson, Anderson Police Department and the former Anderson police officer who alleged groped her in 2015.

Back in 2015, former Anderson police officer Lawyer Scott was arrested and charged with misconduct in office and second-degree assault and battery. Scott was later placed on administrative leave without pay and then fired from the Anderson Police Department.

The charges came after a woman claimed that Scott had assaulted her while he was on duty at the Anderson Recreation Center on March 16, 2015. SLED officials investigated the incident.

The lawsuit, filed December 21, 2016, says that Scott was on-duty as an officer and working for the City of Anderson on March 16, 2015 when he verbally and physically assaulted the woman as they were both leaving a public event. He then make unwanted and inappropriate physical tongue gestures to the woman.

Court documents reveal that Scott grabbed the woman in a sexual manner while making inappropriate comments, and that Scott placed his hands on the woman's backside in an "intentional and completely inappropriate manner" as she walked up the stairs at the recreation center.

The lawsuit says that the woman "suffered actual damages, including but not limited to: stigmatism of reputation and character, deprivation of liberties, mental and emotional distress, depression, worry and anxiety."

The woman is also suing the City of Anderson as well as the Anderson Police Department because she feels that her injuries, sufferings and damages following the incident were "proximately caused by the grossly negligent, reckless, willful and wanton acts" of both agencies.

According to court documents, a jury trial is being demanded for the lawsuit.

