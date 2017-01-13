Silver Alert issued for missing Buncombe Co. man

A Silver Alert is out for a missing man from Buncombe County.

Bobby Lee Henderson is missing out of Weaverville, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Henderson is 29 years old. He is 5’8” tall, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Chicago Cubs ball cap, brown trench coat, black pants, and black boots.

Henderson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Weaverville Blvd., and could be headed toward Charlotte.

Anyone with information on Bobby Lee Henderson is asked to call Sgt. Paris at the Weaverville Police Departments at (828) 645-5700.

