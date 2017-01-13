Developers file plans for open-air restaurant in downtown Spartanburg

Developers have submitted plans for a new open-air restaurant in downtown Spartanburg to the city’s Design Review Board, according to Geordy Johnson with Johnson Development Associates.

Developers want to turn a vacant lot on East Main Street, right behind Sparkle City Mini Putt, into an eatery with outdoor seating, a stage, a bar, spaces for table games, drinking rails, a restaurant kitchen with walk-up windows, and a restroom area, per design renderings.

The restaurant will be called FR8 Yard, and all structures on the site will be modeled after shipping containers, Johnson said.

The city’s Design Review Board is expected to review the proposed project in their upcoming January meeting.

Below is the full design rendering from McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture:

