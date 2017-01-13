Developers file plans for open-air restaurant in downtown Sparta - FOX Carolina 21

Developers file plans for open-air restaurant in downtown Spartanburg

FR8 Yard rendering (McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture) FR8 Yard rendering (McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Developers have submitted plans for a new open-air restaurant in downtown Spartanburg to the city’s Design Review Board, according to Geordy Johnson with Johnson Development Associates.

Developers want to turn a vacant lot on East Main Street, right behind Sparkle City Mini Putt, into an eatery with outdoor seating, a stage, a bar, spaces for table games, drinking rails, a restaurant kitchen with walk-up windows, and a restroom area, per design renderings.

The restaurant will be called FR8 Yard, and all structures on the site will be modeled after shipping containers, Johnson said.

The city’s Design Review Board is expected to review the proposed project in their upcoming January meeting.

Below is the full design rendering from McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture:

