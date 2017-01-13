Warrants: Woman charged after 2 young children test positive for - FOX Carolina 21

Warrants: Woman charged after 2 young children test positive for meth

Amanda Owens (Courtesy: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center) Amanda Owens (Courtesy: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Spartanburg woman has charged with two counts of child neglect after two young children in her custody tested positive for methamphetamine in November 2016, according to arrest warrants.

Amanda Owens, 27, was arrested on Wednesday.

Spartanburg police said they began investigating after receiving notice from DSS that the boys, ages 3 and 4, tested positive for methamphetamine.

The boys were taken into DSS custody.

