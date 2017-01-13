Events held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Numerous events are scheduled to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Events are scheduled across the Upstate and the Mountains beginning on Friday and through Monday, Jan. 16, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The holiday is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January.

King was a leading force for civil rights in the middle of the 20th century, and his work was instrumental in the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Below is a list of Monday events and activities:

Greenville

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization will host a walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. starting at 3 p.m. at 598 Pendleton Street in Greenville.

Stop the Violence MLK Day Rally to be held in downtown Greenville at Graham Plaza (in front of the Peace Center) to honor families, victims and survivors of gun violence at 4:30 p.m.. The event is being put on by Freedom Fighters Upstate SC.

Spartanburg

The city of Spartanburg will host the annual Unity Celebration at 6:30 p.m. at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Former Charleston, SC Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr. spoke at the event.The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award was also awarded at the event.

Asheville

The Asheville Youth Leadership Academy will host the sixth annual Me2We MLK Youth Summit from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the YMI Cultural Center, located at 39 South Market Street.

Past events:

Greenville

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate hosted an MLK Day camp on Friday for students in kindergarten through third grade. The camp was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum on College Street in Greenville.

The Greenville Branch of the NAACP and the Greater Sullivan Neighborhood Association unveiled a Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Commemorative Marker at the site of the former Claussen Bakery Building at 400 Augusta Street in Greenville at 2 p.m. The NAACP said the marker honors the work of Horace Butler, Sr., an employee at the former bakery, and Rev. Jesse Jackson, who organized marches after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. came to Greenville in support of the workers at Claussen's Bakery more than five decades ago.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was held Saturday at noon at 210 West Frederick Street in Greenville.

Unity Sports Soccer Club hosted the 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast and program at Sterling Community Center, Located at 113 Minus Street, at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The breakfast was followed by a program honoring Dr. King and Vietnam era veterans featuring retired Marine Master Sergeant James Fairfax as keynote speaker.

Greenville Technical hosted its fifth MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2017 from 8:30 to noon in the Student Center on the college's Barton Campus.

Spartanburg

The Unity Walk was held at 10 a.m. in downtown Spartanburg. The walk began at First Presbyterian Church, located at 393 East Main Street in Downtown Spartanburg.

Spartanburg’s Day of Service, sponsored by the city and United Way of Spartanburg, took place Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the Harley Room on the Wofford College Campus.

Clemson

Clemson University’s Day of Service will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Hendrix Ballrooms A and B. A blood drive will also be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hendrix Student Center.

Anderson

The city of Anderson hosted the tenth annual Mayor's Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast at the Civic Center of Anderson starting at 8 a.m. The breakfast featured the Alverson Community Theatre’s performance of “I Didn’t Know,” a series of monologues inspired by letters King wrote from the Birmingham, AL jail.

Travelers Rest

Furman University hosted its annual Community Breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Watkins Room of the Trone Student Center. Breakfast was followed by a program by author and historian Dr. Mary Frances Berry. Tickets are $50.

