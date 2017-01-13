Ambulance involved in crash in Anderson Co.

An ambulance was involved in a crash Friday morning near another crash involving a tractor trailer on Liberty Highway in Anderson County.

Med Shore Ambulance service said the ambulance was involved in a crash on Liberty Highway near Brown Road at 7 a.m.

The ambulance supervisor was driving to check out another crash on Liberty Highway at Manse Jolley Road when the ambulance crash occurred.

A car rear-ended an 18-wheeler in the Manse Jolley crash, which occurred around 6:45 a.m. according to emergency dispatchers.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

Troopers are investigating both collisions.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.