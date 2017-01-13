US Senate commends Clemson for national championship win

The US Senate passed a resolution introduced by South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott commending the Clemson Tigers football team for winning the 2017 College Playoff National Championship, according to a release from Clemson University.

On Wednesday, both senators congratulated the team from the Senate floor in Washington, DC.

“We are so incredibly proud of what Coach Sweeney and the Clemson team has accomplished,” said Scott. “More importantly, I am amazed at the character that is present in the team and how they have become role models for so many of our young people across the state. A good team can be talented and win games, but a great team can leave behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations. And with that… Go Tigers!”

“If you’re looking for a place to go to school where you will be academically challenged, go to Clemson. If you’re looking for a place to go to school where you’ll be a part of a community, something bigger than yourself, go to Clemson. If you’re looking for a place to watch sports at the highest level possible, go to Clemson,” said Graham.

Here is the full text of the Clemson resolution.

Whereas, on Monday, January 9, 2017, the Clemson University Tigers football team won the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship (in this preamble referred to as the “championship game”) by defeating the University of Alabama by a score of 35 to 31 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida; Whereas the Tigers finished the championship game with 511 yards of total offense; Whereas the victory by the Tigers in the championship game— (1) earned Clemson its first national title since the 1981 season; and (2) marked the first time that Clemson had beaten a top-ranked team; Whereas the head coach of Clemson, Dabo Swinney, has been an outstanding role model to the Clemson players and the Clemson community; Whereas Deshaun Watson gave the best performance by a quarterback in a championship game; Whereas Ben Boulware, from Anderson, South Carolina, was named the defensive Most Valuable Player of the championship game; Whereas Hunter Renfrow, a graduate of Socastee High School, went from being a walk-on player to catching the winning touchdown in the championship game; Whereas the Clemson University football team displayed outstanding dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the 2016 collegiate football season in achieving the highest honor in college football; and Whereas the Tigers have brought pride and honor to the State of South Carolina: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the Senate— (1) commends the Clemson University Tigers for winning the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship; (2) recognizes the on-field and off-field achievements of the players, coaches, and staff of the Clemson football team; and (3) respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to— (A) the President of Clemson University, James P. Clements; and (B) the head coach of the Clemson University football team, Dabo Swinney.

