William Peter Blatty, author of 'The Exorcist' dies

The author of The Exorcist has died at age 89, according to multiple online reports.

William Friedkin, the director of 1973 film adaptation of Blatty’s novel, tweeted Friday that the author died on Thursday.

William Peter Blatty, dear friend and brother who created The Exorcist passed away yesterday — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) January 13, 2017

Blatty also wrote and directed The Exorcist III, which hit theaters in 1990.

Blatty's supernatural thriller lives on as The Exorcist television series on FOX.

