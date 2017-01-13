William Peter Blatty, author of 'The Exorcist' dies - FOX Carolina 21

William Peter Blatty, author of 'The Exorcist' dies

William Peter Blatty (Wikimedia Commons) William Peter Blatty (Wikimedia Commons)
-

The author of The Exorcist has died at age 89, according to multiple online reports.

William Friedkin, the director of 1973 film adaptation of Blatty’s novel, tweeted Friday that the author died on Thursday.

Blatty also wrote and directed The Exorcist III, which hit theaters in 1990.

Blatty's supernatural thriller lives on as The Exorcist television series on FOX.

