Hamrick's stores offering refunds for customers who bought recalled salt lamps

Hamrick’s is temporarily modifying its return policy for customers who purchased Himalayan Salt Lamps that are now being recalled.

80,000 Lumiere brand lamps are being recalled because the dimmer switches and outlet plugs may overheat and ignite.

The affected models are the Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights, and Basket of Rocks.

Some of the recalled lamps were sold at Hamrick’s stores in the Upstate.

Below is a statement from Debbie Clark, a spokesperson for the retailer:

Hamrick’s return policy is to accept returns or exchanges within 60 days with a receipt for a refund of full purchase price.

Due to consumer concern regarding the Himalayan Salt Lamps, Hamrick’s will extend their normal return policy for this item only through April 30, 2017. Through that date: with a receipt we will refund full purchase price, without a receipt we will issue a store credit.

