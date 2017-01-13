Epic 360-degree photo captures entire stadium during CFP National Championship game

Gigapixel has created a 360-degree, multi-billion pixel image from the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game in Tampa, FL.

The full-stadium view allows fans to pan around the image and zoom in for incredible close-up looks at the stands.

People can tag themselves and their friends who appear in the photo.

Click here to check it out.

The Clemson Tigers defeated Alabama to capture the program's second-ever national championship with a legendary drive in the final seconds.

The panoramic image is also available for purchase.

