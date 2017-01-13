Police, NCDOT investigating after concrete crashes into car window on I-240

Police are investigating after a piece of concrete came crashing through a car’s window near a bridge on I-240 on Monday.

Police said a 20-year-old man, Caleb McMahon was driving west on the interstate when he passed under the US 74-A bridge and a concrete came crashing through the passenger side window.

McMahon suffered minor cuts and scrapes on his neck and face from the shattered glass and was treated at the hospital, police said.

McMahon was driving with his sister, who also suffered minor cuts on her hands from the glass, according to their mother Cindy McMahon. The two were heading back from the movies when the rock crashed into the car.

The NC Department of Transportation said crews inspected the bridge and determined the concrete did not come from the bridge structure.

“We have checked with our bridge maintenance folks and they are not aware of any issues or concerns with the bridge or roadway near the accident scene following an inspection Tuesday,” said David Uchiyama, NCDOT Communications Officer.

Uchiyama said the NCDOT and Asheville police are still investigating the case.

We will have our folks perform a more detailed review”

Cindy McMahon said she is just grateful her children were not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.