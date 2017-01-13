Clemson Football video shows Swinney's accomplishments as head coach

In 2008, when Dabo Swinney took over as Clemson’s head football coach, one reporter asked Swinney is he felt the university was taking a gamble on him due to his lack of coaching experience.

“No,” the coach responded bluntly.

A short video posted on the Clemson Football Twitter page on Friday captures that question from Swinney’s introductory news conference and a quick succession of images showing the team’s accolades under Swinney’s leadership.

After two impeccable seasons and trips to the national championship game, the football team claimed the national title honor after defeating Alabama on Jan. 9.

