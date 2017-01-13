Gov. Nikki Haley designates Saturday "Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day"

Tomorrow, Clemson football fans from all over will come together to celebrate the Tigers' National Championship win, but there's something else to be excited about.

Governor Nikki Haley, a Clemson alum herself, has done something special to recognize the team's win. She's issued a special proclamation designating Saturday, January 14, 2017, as "Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day."

Through the proclamation, Haley "encourages all South Carolinians to join together in congratulating the Clemson Tigers football team and Head Coach Dabo Swinney for their outstanding performance in the 2017 College Football Playoff."

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Haley ordered that the Clemson University flag be flown over the South Carolina Statehouse in honor of the Tigers.

"I'm a proud Clemson alum, I'm a proud governor, and I'm a proud South Carolinian," said Haley. "Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That's what defines South Carolina."

You can view a full copy of the proclamation here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.