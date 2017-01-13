City of Belton working several water main breaks along Main St - FOX Carolina 21

City of Belton working several water main breaks along Main St

Water main break seen in Belton. (Source: City of Belton City Hall) Water main break seen in Belton. (Source: City of Belton City Hall)
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Belton Combined Utilities is working to repair several water main breaks along Main Street.

In a post on their Facebook page, the agency said that officials were working to repair the leaks as quickly as possible.

