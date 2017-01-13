City of Belton working several water main breaks along Main St

The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >
The Greenwood County Department of Social Services said an infant was born on July 13 at Self Regional Hospital Greenwood County was left at the hospital in accordance with Daniel’s Law.More >
The Greenwood County Department of Social Services said an infant was born on July 13 at Self Regional Hospital Greenwood County was left at the hospital in accordance with Daniel’s Law.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old is charged in the sexual battery of a minor.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old is charged in the sexual battery of a minor.More >
Multiple units were called to the scene at an Upstate apartment complex for a disturbance only to find a man jumping out of a second-floor window, dispatch says.More >
Multiple units were called to the scene at an Upstate apartment complex for a disturbance only to find a man jumping out of a second-floor window, dispatch says.More >
An Upstate woman was arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect after deputies say the home she and her children were living in was in “deplorable” condition.More >
An Upstate woman was arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect after deputies say the home she and her children were living in was in “deplorable” condition.More >
Greenville County deputies responded to the scene of a reported assault with a vehicle, per dispatch.More >
Greenville County deputies responded to the scene of a reported assault with a vehicle, per dispatch.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >
The controversial plan to build a new grocery store on Woodruff Road passed its third and final reading on Tuesday.More >
The controversial plan to build a new grocery store on Woodruff Road passed its third and final reading on Tuesday.More >
An Upstate community gathered for a balloon release on Monday in honor of the two children who were found dead along with their mother in a car in Pickens County.More >
An Upstate community gathered for a balloon release on Monday in honor of the two children who were found dead along with their mother in a car in Pickens County.More >
Greenville police said the people in these photos stole 5 phones from store displays at the Verizon Store at 2007 Augusta Street on June 17. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.More >
Greenville police said the people in these photos stole 5 phones from store displays at the Verizon Store at 2007 Augusta Street on June 17. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.More >
Lauren Elise gave birth to her second child, daughter Neyland Belle, on Saturday.More >
Lauren Elise gave birth to her second child, daughter Neyland Belle, on Saturday.More >
The Greenville Drive hosted First Responders Day on Sunday as part of the Drive's annual tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders throughout the Greenville community.More >
The Greenville Drive hosted First Responders Day on Sunday as part of the Drive's annual tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders throughout the Greenville community.More >
Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Mildred Davis of Mauldin celebrates her 100th birthday at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
Mauldin woman celebrates 100th birthday in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >