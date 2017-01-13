Troopers: Two transported to hospital after Greenville crash inv - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Two transported to hospital after Greenville crash involving motorcycle

Vehicle involved in Greenville crash on Premier Road (FOX Carolina/ 1/13/17) Vehicle involved in Greenville crash on Premier Road (FOX Carolina/ 1/13/17)
Motorcycle involved in Greenville crash on Premier Road (FOX Carolina/ 1/13/17) Motorcycle involved in Greenville crash on Premier Road (FOX Carolina/ 1/13/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Highway patrol troopers said that two motorists were transported to the hospital for treatment following a wreck on Friday.

Trooper Peacock told FOX Carolina the incident happened on Premier Road in Greenville.

According to reports, a driver ran a stop sign causing the vehicle and a motorcycle to collide. 

Both persons were taken to the hospital after the crash, but Peacock says that neither is reported to be in critical condition at this time.

