SC Rep. Trey Gowdy releases statement on passing of Obamacare repeal resolution

SC Representative Trey Gowdy was among SC lawmakers content with the House's decision to pass an Obamacare repeal resolution on Friday.

Gowdy voted for S. Con Res. 3, the FY 2017 Budget Resolution that provide reconciliation instructions to begin action on the repeal of Obamacare.

He released the following statement:

"Obamacare is failing. Premium prices have skyrocketed, insurance companies have fled the market and BlueCross BlueShield is now the sole provider of Obamacare in South Carolina. Millions of Americans are quickly being forced off of their health insurance plans, contrary to President Obama promising if you like your health care plan, you can keep it. Today’s vote is only the first step in repealing and replacing Obamacare. By passing this resolution, authorizing committees in both the House and Senate will begin the process of replacing the Affordable Care Act while simultaneously repealing it. As the son of a doctor, I understand firsthand healthcare decisions are best left to individuals and their doctors rather than Washington bureaucrats and politicians. Congress is in the process of proposing market-driven, patient-centered solutions to ensure every American has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

