City of Greenville announces road closures for January 18 and 21

The City of Greenville has released a list of road closures for the month of January.

The release indicated the following road closures in the city of Greenville:

Main Street, from Court Street to Broad Street, will be closed on Wednesday, January 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The purpose of the closure is to allow a crane to be set up in front of City Hall to load equipment and make repairs to the cellular antenna on top of the building. Access to the north side of City Hall’s Main Street entrance will be available; however, passing pedestrians will be detoured around the work area. For more info, contact Hank Hession with Campbell Crane at 864-304-0130.

The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 for the Greenville News Run Downtown:

Main Street, from North Street to Perry Avenue

Rhett Street, from Perry Avenue to River Street

River Street, from Rhett Street to North Street

North Street, from Richardson Street to Main Street

