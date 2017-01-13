Greenville Co. deputies seeking strong armed robbery suspect

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify the suspect in a strong armed robbery that occurred in November of 2016.

Deputies say that on November 15, 2016, they responded to the CVS on Old Buncombe Road in Greenville in reference to reports of a strong armed robbery.

The investigation revealed that during the robbery a suspect wearing a red polo-style shirt and dark pants ran up behind a woman pushing her small child in a stroller while entering the store. Reports say that the suspect grabbed the woman's purse from her shoulder and pulled her to the ground, causing the stroller to turn over with the child inside.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot toward the Cherrydale area and was seen getting into a black Dodge Durango before fleeing the area.

After a review of the store's surveillance footage, investigators were able to determine that the suspect had entered the store right before the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident of identify of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

