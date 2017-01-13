More clouds, few showers & mild temps for weekend

The rest of our Saturday will bring more clouds than sun with a pop-up shower or two with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Some patchy fog is possible again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring a little more sunshine which will allow temperatures to reach the 60s to near 70 area-wide.

A stray shower also can’t be ruled out as a weak front stalls out over the Carolinas for the rest of the weekend and early next week.

Monday will be a touch cooler but still well above average, which will stay on track the rest of the next week with highs in the 60s.

Starting Tuesday though, we’ll see rain chances increase throughout the rest of the week as a system moves in from the west.

