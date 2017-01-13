Clemson National Championship Celebration Parade: What you need to know

Fans from all over will be here in the Upstate on Saturday to celebrate the Clemson Tigers victory at the National Championship.

Some are estimating that 50,000 people will gather in Clemson for the big celebration parade, and with that many fans in town, you've got to be as prepared as possible.

Clemson Athletic Communications officials say Clemson's National Championship Celebration Parade will feature more than 40 parade entries. Among the featured units will be the Tiger Band, Rally Cats, cheerleaders, more than 200 former football players, the 1981 national championship team, City of Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook, Clemson University President Jim Clements and the football support staff. The parade will conclude with the presentation of the student-athletes of the National Championship team.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the in-stadium celebration set to start later around 10:30 a.m. The celebration will feature remarks from President Clements, Directer of Athletics Dan Radakovich, a presentation of the AFCA Coaches Trophy and the College Football National Championship Trophy and comments from players as well as Coach Dabo Swinney.

Fans will be able to enter the stadium beginning at 7 a.m. Gates 1, 5, 9 and 13 will be open for access to seating areas. Gate 10, designated as the visiting team tunnel, will also be open for fans and students to stand in general admission areas on the field.

Clemson City Police Department wants to remind fans attending the parade and celebration that the open container law will be in effect during the events. Police also announced that they will be closing College Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday to prepare for the parade. Any cars parked on College Avenue or in the Downtown Parking Deck must be removed prior to the closing or will be subject to towing.

