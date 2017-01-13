Warrants: Upstate man wanted in NY for criminal sale of firearm arrested in Spartanburg

Reports say that a fugitive with warrants in New York for the criminal sale of firearm has been arrested here in the Upstate.

Dondrell Tavoris Cheeks, 27, of Spartanburg was arrested Wednesday in his hometown. Arrest warrants say he was charged with being a fugitive from justice as well as with simple possession of marijuana first offense after being arrested by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Cheeks was wanted in Kings County, New York for the charge of criminal sale of a firearm in the second degree.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for additional details. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.