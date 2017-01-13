SC Works job recruitment event to be held in Greenville on Jan. 18

Listen up job hunters! Greenville is the place to be next week.

SC Works Greenville will be hosting a recruitment event at McAllister Square Mall at 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 18 and all who are interested in gaining new employment are invited to attend.

Several agencies and businesses are participating, including MCS Recruitment, Department of Juvenile Justice, Hall & Hall Cleaning Services, Verizon, Fresh Burger, Environmental Staffing, Greenville County School District, Onin Staffing and more!

