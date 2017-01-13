SC Works job recruitment event to be held in Greenville on Jan. - FOX Carolina 21

SC Works job recruitment event to be held in Greenville on Jan. 18

Listen up job hunters! Greenville is the place to be next week.

SC Works Greenville will be hosting a recruitment event at McAllister Square Mall at 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 18 and all who are interested in gaining new employment are invited to attend.

Several agencies and businesses are participating, including MCS Recruitment, Department of Juvenile Justice, Hall & Hall Cleaning Services, Verizon, Fresh Burger, Environmental Staffing, Greenville County School District, Onin Staffing and more!

