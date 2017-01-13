Troopers: Injuries reported in Greenville Co. crash along I-85 - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Injuries reported in Greenville Co. crash along I-85

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are reporting injuries in a crash along I-85 in Greenville County.

The call came in around 7:50 p.m.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the northbound side of I-85 near mile marker 47.

Troopers said that the crash was blocking the roadway at one point.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.