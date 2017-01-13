Troopers: Injuries reported in Greenville Co. crash along I-85

Troopers are reporting injuries in a crash along I-85 in Greenville County.

The call came in around 7:50 p.m.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the northbound side of I-85 near mile marker 47.

Troopers said that the crash was blocking the roadway at one point.

