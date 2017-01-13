U.S. Attorney: Greenville man sentenced on federal gun charges

A Greenville man will spend some time behind bars after being sentenced on federal gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

Reports say that Tyronzo Alexander Walker, 41, of Greenville was sentenced on Thursday afternoon to a 57 month term in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Attorney Drake, evidence presented in the case revealed that Greenville County deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Henderson Avenue on March 3 of 2016. Deputies located several firearms during the search, including a Taurus 9 mm pistol, as well as quantities of marijuana and cocaine.

Reports say that Walker pleaded guilty to the possession of the Taurus 9 mm pistol.

Walker's federal arrest came in connection with "Operation Real-Time," which has a goal of identifying individuals for federal prosecution with significant criminal histories who continue to actively possess firearms in the Upstate community.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to investigate the case.

