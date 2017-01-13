Officials: Man has charges pending in Spartanburg Co., Polk Co. after fleeing traffic stop, leading pursuit

Dispatchers said that deputies and officers from both North Carolina and South Carolina were searching for a man who fled an attempted traffic stop Friday night.

Polk County officials said the drama started when an officer initiated a traffic stop in Polk County, N.C.

According to dispatchers, an officer spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to pull it over after getting reports about a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood.

Apparently, the driver refused to pull over, and continued a few miles down the road before coming to a stop. Officials say it was a low-speed pursuit.

Reports say there was a total of six people in the vehicle, and that once it finally stopped, one person jumped out of it and ran into a wooded area in Spartanburg County, South Carolina near Red Radford Road in Campobello.

That person has now been identified as Kristopher Hess, and officials say he was the one driving the vehicle. Polk County officials believe he may have taken off because he has warrants in Spartanburg County.

Unfortunately, he's now made more trouble for himself. The suspect now has charges pending in both counties.

Polk County and Spartanburg County deputies were working together on the case. They searched for an hour and a half before calling off efforts to locate Hess.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time. None of the other passengers in the vehicle have been charged.\

Hess has not yet been located by authorities.

