Safety a priority for Clemson Victory Parade

If you thought Tuesday’s welcome home party was a giant celebration, just wait until Clemson's National Championship Celebration Parade this weekend.

The school's victory parade is expected to bring somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 fans out.

Mark Land is the Vice President of University Relations.

"You consider we out 85,000 people in the stands,” explained Land, “Seven times a year for games. A lot of other people that just come down to tailgate, were used to crowds of this size."

Land says the championship has only put Clemson on the map.

"To wait 35 years for it is really something special,” explained Land, “It's just wonderful to see people this happy."

Speaking of map, Clemson police, state troopers, along with other agencies will be on-hand keeping everyone safe along the parade route map. Land says the partnership between the university and local law enforcement has been beneficial in ensuring that.

"Our guys have done a great job,” said Land, “It is no small undertaking."

The open container law will be in effect. It’s one offense Captain Jeffrey Stone hopes people will obey so they can focus on keeping the tens of thousands safe throughout the day.

"Just to keep it a family atmosphere,” Can't. Jeffrey Stone, “Really the main reason we have it during the parade is the safety of everyone else. We do have large equipment coming up and we don't anyone to accidentally find their way into a problem."

Captain Stone hopes people will be patient and enjoy the festivities during and after the parade. Land expects the celebration to be one for the ages.

"It's going to be one of those things that families are going to talk about forever,” explained Land.

