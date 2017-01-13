Buncombe Co. couple grieves daughter's death, husband accused of murder, hacking Facebook account

A local family is grieving after a woman from western North Carolina was murdered at her current home in Orlando. Police report her husband is accused of not only committing the crime, but also posing as the victim on Facebook to make it seem like she was still alive.

"She was just a sweetheart, she was a beautiful girl, and she was just as beautiful on the inside, as she was on the out," her father, Toby Myers said.

Kristen McShane grew up in the mountains in Buncombe County. She was woman her father and step mother say people were automatically drawn to.

"She glowed. Everyone just loved Kristen," Toby Myers said.

Her family said McShane loved her husband, George McShane. The two lived together in Orlando with their 3-year-old son, and 8-year-old daughter.

"By the way she talked, we knew the marriage was over and you know, it was just so hard in her position but we never even considered that George would hurt her," Toby Myers said.

It was last Friday Kristen's father and stepmother, Toby and Penny Myers, said someone saw Kristen. By Saturday, they saw her Facebook status that read, "I can't believe I just dropped my phone in the toilet, I'm such an idiot, message me here until I can get it fixed."

Little did any of her Facebook friends or family know, it wasn't Kristen posting.

Orlando police say it was her husband George using that status as a way to cover up her disappearance. He later admitted to law enforcement that he had strangled Kristen.

Toby Myers said he spoke to George quite often. He says he normally had a good sense of humor, but knew problems between him and his daughter were growing.

"If I had had any clue Kristen was in danger, I would have been down there. If you're in the situation, be sure to tell people. And family member on the outside, stick your nose in a little more. Nothing compares to losing a child," Myers said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.