Clemson Championship Parade, Ceremony take place to honor CFP title winners

Thousands of Clemson fans gathered on Saturday to honor the Clemson Tigers after the team's recent CFP National Championship win.

Fans started gathering at about 6 a.m. to get ready for the Celebration Parade which started in downtown Clemson and ended at Memorial Stadium.

The Celebration Parade featured more than 40 parade entries. Among the featured units were the Tiger Band, Rally Cats, cheerleaders, more than 200 former football players, the 1981 national championship team, City of Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook, Clemson University President Jim Clements and the football support staff. The parade will conclude with the presentation of the student-athletes of the National Championship team.

Following the parade was a Championship Ceremony with featured speakers such as Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Clemson Linebacker Ben Boulware and other student-athletes, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock, Clemson President Jim Clements and Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.

The huge party was in celebration of the Tigers recent CFP title win against the University of Alabama.

A banquet was also held Saturday evening to honor the team, coaches and senior class players who would be leaving the team.

Clemson Football posted the following video on their Twitter page:

Saying goodbye to the winningest senior class in Clemson history...



FOX Carolina was live from the very beginning as crews marked off the parade route with orange cones to the moment fans entered the stadium and were given commemorative championship Clemson Coca-Cola cans, all the way to Coach Dabo Swinney's final speech for the team and the future of the Tigers.

