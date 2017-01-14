Boil water advisory canceled for residents in Upstate community, - FOX Carolina 21

Boil water advisory canceled for residents in Upstate community, water safe to drink

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)

A boil water advisory that was issued in Spartanburg County on Saturday has been canceled.

Officials said SC DHEC samples indicated on Sunday that the water, which was once presumed to be unsafe to drink, is now safe to drink. They say there is no longer a need to boil water prior to consumption and is safe for all purposes.

The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District (SJWD) told residents on Saturday that they should vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to consuming until otherwise notified by the district.

The boil water advisory was in effect for the following locations (approximately 70 homes) listed below, and not the entire service area in Spartanburg County:

  • Duncan Reidville Road from Berry Shoals to Reidville Road
  • Leonard Road from Duncan Reidville Road to Reidville Road
  • Stone Gate Drive

Sample results from SC DHEC, determined the water safe to consume.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.