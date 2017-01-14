Upstate community honors late Rev. MLK Jr. with 'Unity Walk'

The City of Spartanburg took time out on Saturday to honor the late Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in a ‘Unity Walk'.

The Unity Walk took place on Saturday at 10 a.m., starting at First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg and traveling through downtown Spartanburg.

An event organizer said the walk serves as a way to celebrate “our shared sense of belonging in a place that collectively we are proud to call home."

The Unity Walk began in 2002 as a means to highlight Spartanburg’s diversity and make the community stronger. This year the community joined together to “celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as it was intended: not a day off, but a day on,” said the organizer.

Many people gathered for the walk with signs and t-shirts honoring the late MLK and celebrating unity in the community.

"We're walking to celebrate the legacy of a great American hero, but also to celebrate our unity," Said Mitch Kennedy, the director of community services in the City of Spartanburg. "We come together today intentionally to meet new people, to build new relationships, and walk in unity."

For more volunteer opportunities with First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, click here.

Martin Luther King Jr. day is celebrated nationally on Monday Jan 16.

