HBCU College fair held in Greenville in honor of MLK weekend

Teens and young adults eager to embark on a journey to higher education gathered in Greenville on Saturday to learn more about potential school choices.

This weekend, the HBCU College Fair was held at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville. Fourteen historically black colleges and universities participated from all across the mid-Atlantic Eastern seaboard.

The event was put on by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, and went on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Future students were both informed and entertained during the event by speakers and video and digital presentations as well as presentations by the South Carolina State University Pep Band and a group called the Champagne dancers.

Another event called the King Legacy Hack-A-Thon will be held on Monday at the West End Community Development Center beginning at noon.

