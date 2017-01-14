Foggy morning followed by more unseasonable warmth

Fog will burn off by noon in the Upstate and northeast Georgia.. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a few rays of sun with a slight chance of a brief rain shower with highs in the middle 60s in the mountains and near 70 in the Upstate.

Unsettled weather will be the rule throughout the next week and this means generally mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers each day. Not everyone will get rain each day though as the showers will be scattered. The best chances for rain look to be on Wednesday and again on Friday as it looks now. Highs will cool back into the 50s on Monday but will climb back into the 60s by Wednesday area wide.

