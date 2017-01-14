Sheriff: Man shot multiple times by 12-year-old in Union Co. hunting accident

A typical hunting trip turned into a nightmare on Saturday for one Upstate man.

Sheriff Taylor of the Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a man from Union, South Carolina was wounded during a hunting trip accident in the area.

Family of the victim says the man was shot in the abdomen, thigh and lower part of his back. They say it was a 12-year-old boy who accidentally shot the man.

According to the victim's Mother- in-law, they were all quail hunting on the his land when the incident happened.

The victim's family says that he was taken first to Union Hospital before being transported by EMT to Spartanburg Regional Trauma following the shooting.

Luckily, Sheriff Taylor said the victim's injuries were non-life threatening, noting that had already been treated at a hospital and released.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.