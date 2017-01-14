Upstate anti-gun violence organization to host walk in memory of MLK

An Upstate anti-gun violence organization is hitting the streets on Monday to pay homage to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization is hosting a walk in honor of the civil rights activist on January 16 starting at 3 p.m.

Organization leader and community activist Jack Logan says that the walk is free and open for all to attend. It will begin at 598 Pendleton Street in Greenville.

