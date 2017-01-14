Upstate anti-gun violence organization to host walk in memory of MLK

The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >
Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed a 10 year old and sent several others to the hospital in Spartanburg County.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a deadly motorcycle-involved collision on Wednesday.More >
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said authorities located three, young missing boys after a kidnapping scare.More >
Twenty-four people in 16 states were infected with a strain of Salmonella from March through June in an outbreak linked to microbiology laboratories, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A man has died after getting hit by a Norfolk Southern train in the city of Clemson, according to police.More >
Union County police are searching for at least five people accused of beating a man outside his home on Monday.More >
The Greenwood County Department of Social Services said an infant was born on July 13 at Self Regional Hospital Greenwood County was left at the hospital in accordance with Daniel’s Law.More >
Vintage postcards in the Greenville County Library System's digital collections of the Upstate's natural resources.More >
Traffic began using the new ramp from I-85 North to I-385 South on July 19, 2017.More >
The Anderson County Humane Society said "Salem" is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty the agency has ever seen.More >
An Upstate community gathered for a balloon release on Monday in honor of the two children who were found dead along with their mother in a car in Pickens County.More >
Greenville police said the people in these photos stole 5 phones from store displays at the Verizon Store at 2007 Augusta Street on June 17. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.More >
