Upstate anti-gun violence organization to host walk in memory of - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate anti-gun violence organization to host walk in memory of MLK

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Wikipedia) Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Wikipedia)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate anti-gun violence organization is hitting the streets on Monday to pay homage to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization is hosting a walk in honor of the civil rights activist on January 16 starting at 3 p.m.

Organization leader and community activist Jack Logan says that the walk is free and open for all to attend. It will begin at 598 Pendleton Street in Greenville.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.