Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after driving off road into creek in Pickens Co.

Troopers say that one victim is dead following a crash in Pickens County Saturday evening.

The call came in at 7:30 p.m.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Lighthouse Lane about 10 miles north of Pickens.

Troopers say a motorcyclist was traveling north on private property in a 1993 Harley Davidson before veering off the road into a creek.

Officials say the driver died at the scene of the crash. The driver was wearing a helmet during the incident.

On Monday, the coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old Gary Joseph Carlson of Pickens. The coroner said the incident occurred in his driveway.

The incident is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol.

