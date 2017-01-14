Trooper: Woman arrested, charged after crash involving trooper in Greenville Co.

Scene of crash on I-85 near mile marker 44 (Source: iWitness)

Scene of crash on I-85 near mile marker 44 (Source: iWitness)

Scene of crash on I-85 near mile marker 44 (Source: iWitness)

Scene of crash on I-85 near mile marker 44 (Source: iWitness)

Troopers say that a woman is behind bars after her involvement in an accident that injured both herself and a trooper in Greenville County Saturday night.

The call came in around 10:38 p.m. that an incident had occurred on I-85 northbound at exit 44 near White Horse Road.

According to troopers, all lanes were blocked due to the crash at one point.

When deputies arrived on scene they learned that a state trooper has been parked alongside I-85N, outside of the lanes of traffic, when a vehicle struck the trooper in the rear.

Further investigation revealed that the 23-year-old female driver had drifted out of the lanes of traffic before striking the trooper's vehicle, causing minor injuries to both herself and the trooper, reports state.

Both parties were transported to the hospital for medial attention.

Deputies charged Amber Faye Hamilton with the following offenses as a result of the accident:

DUI Failure to maintain lane Improper tag Simple possession of marijuana Three separate charges for possession of scheduled drugs

Hamilton has since been released from the hospital and is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center. She was placed under a $1,015 surety bond.

We have reached out for an update on the trooper's condition.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.