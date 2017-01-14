Dispatch: Police responding to reports of shots fired in Anderso - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Police responding to reports of shots fired in Anderson

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirmed that Anderson police were responding to reports of shots fired Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:24 p.m.

Police are responding to the scene off West Mauldin Street near North Murray Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew headed to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.