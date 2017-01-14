Dispatch: Police responding to reports of shots fired in Anderson

Dispatchers confirmed that Anderson police were responding to reports of shots fired Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:24 p.m.

Police are responding to the scene off West Mauldin Street near North Murray Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

