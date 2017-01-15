Bows hung around Upstate city until suspect connected to slaying of Upstate woman found

An Upstate mother is searching for answers by keeping her daughter's memory alive throughout the City of Duncan.

“We still want justice for Brittany, the fight will continue until answers come,” Brittany Foster’s mother said.

Brittany Foster was found dead in her Duncan apartment back in August 2015. Initially, her death was ruled natural, but a few months ago, the ruling was changed to homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made, but with some help from the Mayor of Duncan, Foster's mom hopes to find justice for her daughter.

On Sunday, Foster's family and friends hung bows in Foster's favorite print – zebra – on light posts throughout the city of Duncan. Her family says the bows will remain hanging until her killer is caught.

"My hope that they will always remember Brittany,” Foster’s mother said. “She was happy, always smiling. That's my hope that they don't forget her."

