Downtown Greenville welcomes new spin studio Cyclebar

A new fitness studio in downtown Greenville officially opens to the public on Thursday, January 19 and riders can enjoy a free 10 day of classes at Cyclebar.

Located on McBee Avenue, the cycling studio is the first of its kind to open in the downtown area.

Inside, riders can enjoy a theater style studio with state of the art bikes, real time race stats, high energy instructors, and even music videos as they workout.

Two of the owners, Eric and Katie Skoloff, said the Cyclebar experience is about said the Cyclebar experience combines several different things that make each ride unique.

"We do a mix between connection with the soul and the music and the metrics... We have features that put not only how you're riding but then the enjoyment and the pleasure of the music itself and put them together," said Katie Skoloff.

"We just create 50 minutes of exhilaration, fun on the bikes burning calories, super fun experience," said Eric Skoloff.

The Skoloff's also said what sets their studio apart is the community feel they are trying to bring to the downtown fitness scene.

"From the moment you walk into the studio you're greeted with hugs and high fives, we show you how everything works," said Eric.

"We just feel like this is really going to be something that adds that extra level of excitement and be a really great place for people to get together after work, before work, feel great about themselves and to get to know each other, get Greenville together as a community," said Katie Skoloff.

Cyclebar said its instructors are also top notch. One of the "CycleStar" instructors, Greta Pierson, stopped by the FOX Carolina studio Sunday morning. She said this workout is for anyone looking to get a good burn regardless of fitness level.

"In every class we adjust the bike to you specifically and we go over the basics... so we have everyone from new riders who have been doing it for years," said Pierson.

