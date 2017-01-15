Sons surprise father with tickets to Falcons NFL title game for birthday

A birthday boy in the Upstate received a surprise so nice for his birthday, he refused to believe it was true.

As Gabe Woodruff and his brother Gary Jr. thought of birthday gifts to get their father Gary Woodruff – they thought big.

Gary was turning 67-years-old this year and the pair wanted to give him a surprise of a lifetime. That surprise – tickets to see his favorite team, the Falcons, battle against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC title game.

Gabe said his father, who is from Atlanta, had never been to a Falcons game, let alone an NFL game, so they had to catch his excitement on video while he opened the gift in their Seneca home.

When Gary first opens the gift he thinks it’s a Georgia Bulldogs shirt and is mildly excited, but when he opens it to reveal Falcons gear his excitement grows.

The birthday boy goes on to open his card and jokes around with his family before Gabe said, “There’s something else inside of the bag.”

Gary immediately gets his hand on tickets to the Falcons game the day before his actual birthday, Jan 15. His initial responses after his family told him he was going to the game included: “Tickets?”, “Am I?”, “Who?”, “Yea right” and “You’re kidding me”.

After explaining to him that the tickets are indeed real, Gary responds with excitement and awe.

“Wow man, that was a good present." followed by, “I’m going to the Falcons game!”

Needless to say, the Woodruff sons know their father and the birthday surprise went just as planned. Even on game day, Gabe said his father thought he was dreaming.

“He was acting like a little kid,” Gabe said. “I'd never seen him so happy. I think he stood up the whole time.”

The Falcons took on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC title game Saturday afternoon, beating the Seahawks 36-20.

The team is now headed to the NFC Championship game, and Gary can tell the story of the day he witnessed all the playoff action for his birthday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.