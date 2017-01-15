Suspect arrested after Buncombe Co. knife, rock attack

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument led to an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday night.

According to reports, several subjects were involved in a scuffle on Dix Creek in Leicester around 9 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene they were told two parties were involved in an altercation in the middle of the road, which began as an argument between an older male and a younger male.

The report says the individuals who tried to provide assistance ended up being confronted by the younger male, as well as more individuals who arrived on scene, and were assaulted.

During the scuffle, one victim was hit on the head with large rock by one of the subjects and another victim was stabbed in the back of the leg, deputies say. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, deputies said one person had been arrested in the case.

Steven Alexander Grimes Jr., 21, of Gillis Road in Asheville, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, reckless driving-wanton disregard, and a speeding violation.

Grimes is bend held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $52,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

