Upstate mall closed early after group of teens asked to leave mall following several fights

The Anderson Mall closed early Saturday night after police said two large groups of teenagers got into fights inside the shopping center.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to Anderson Mall around 8:30 p.m.after reports that a group of teenagers were causing problems at the mall. The initial problem reportedly began around 8 p.m. with two separate fights between teens, which led Mall security and the police to resort to making several groups leave the mall.

Lt. Tony Tilley with the Anderson Police Department said around 100 teenagers were involved in the fights and asked to leave.

Police say some were compliant with the request, but others initially refused to leave, some even exited the mall and entered back in through other entrances.

At that point Tilley said every available city officer was called in and mall management made the decision to close the mall early as a safety precaution.

EMS did respond for two people, one possibly with an asthma attack and the other for an unknown reason, police say.

No arrests were made, no property damage reported and no other injuries reported.

Some mall workers said they want a curfew in place to keep teens out of the mall after a certain hour unless they are with an adult.

Jordan Partee, who works at two stores in the mall, said she is planning to draft such a petition. She said Saturday night's incident frightened customers and sent them running out of the mall. She said Saturday night's incident was not the first.

Sheba Foxx, another mall worker, said a church in the mall offers teen free pizza and drinks on weekends.

"Even though they are trying to help, it may be making things worse," Foxx said.

Tilley said there are no current curfews in place for teens at the mall.

Officials with the Anderson Mall said safety is their top priority.

“Anderson Mall is committed to providing the best possible experience for our shoppers and retailers. We will continue to collaborate with the Anderson Police Department and other stakeholders to prevent any other disturbances.” – Phil Alldredge, general manager of Anderson Mall

