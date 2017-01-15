'Day of Action' rallies taking place across SC to protect Affordable Care Act

Rallies are being held across South Carolina on Sunday as part of a nationwide “Day of Action” to protect the Affordable Care Act.

Senator Bernie Sanders is spearheading the Day of Action along with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. Participants are joining together to call on elected officials to protect the Affordable Care Act Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

Today there are rallies taking place in Columbia, Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach, and Murrells Inlet.

Here are the following locations in South Carolina where the rallies are taking place and their respective times:

Columbia rally – 2 to 4 p.m. at the Governor's Mansion at 800 Richland Street.

Spartanburg rally – 3 to 4 p.m. at the County Administration Building at 366 North Church Street in downtown Spartanburg.

Myrtle Beach rally – 3 to 4 p.m. at 4779 Hwy 501.

Murrells Inlet rally – noon to 1 p.m. in front of Tidelands Hospital at 4070 Hwy 17.

