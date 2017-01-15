Pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka passes away, per daughter

Friends, family and wrestling fans around the world are in mourning after hearing of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, according to his daughter.

The pro wrestler’s passing was first announced by his daughter Tamina Snuka via her Instagram account on Sunday.

A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also sent out his condolences via social media.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

According to the WWE website: “Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.”

No further details have been released on his passing.

