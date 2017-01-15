Drake sports jersey of Upstate basketball star Zion Williamson

An Upstate basketball star is grabbing the attention of some well-known celebrities. Does a rapper who goes by the name Drake ring a bell?

Zion Williamson who plays for Spartanburg Day School has been making headlines for his well-above average basketball abilities, but on Saturday, the 16-year-old had caught the attention of popular rapper Drake.

The Canadian rapper whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham posted a photo on his Instagram of him posing with friends, while wearing the teen’s #12 jersey (http://bit.ly/2jUj8lv).

Williamson who stands at 6’7, weighing 230 pounds, is ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2018, according to ESPN, and he is ranked as the No. 2 recruit according to recruiting site Rivals.

Though the power forward has not yet committed to a University, Drake is showing his commitment to the teen from Spartanburg, and we love it!

