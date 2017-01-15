Troopers: NC man dead after vehicle crashed into trees along I-85 in Anderson Co.

Troopers say that a young North Carolina man is dead following a crash in Anderson County on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 9:24 a.m. along I-85 about 9 miles south of Anderson.

Reports say 21-year-old Phillip Templeman of Charlotte, N.C. was traveling north on I-85 in a 2000 Toyota when he ran off the road and struck some trees off the interstate.

Templeman was wearing a seat belt during the crash, and became entrapped in the vehicle.

Troopers say he was transported by EMT to AnMed where he died at 4:30 p.m. of multiple trauma.

