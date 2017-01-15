GSP honors Upstate veterans with ice skating event

Skaters took laps around United Community Bank Ice on Main during GSP's Below Zero With Heroes event on Sunday. (FOX Carolina/ 1/15/17)

The United Community Bank Ice on Main in Greenville was the scene of a special event put on by GSP Airport in honor of Upstate veterans this weekend.

With the popular ice skating attraction is shutting its doors for the season on Monday, Sunday made for the perfect day for some Closing Ceremony festivities.

GSP's Below Zero with Heroes event was held today from 1 to 4 p.m. to honor veterans in the Upstate. Veterans with military IDs were able to skate for just $5, with $1 of all proceeds from each ticket sold during the event going to benefit Honor Flight Upstate.

Monday will mark Closing Day for United Community Bank Ice on Main. Visitors will be able to enjoy one last spin around the ice, and special guests Stomper Rabbit and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits team will make an appearance between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

You can come out and get in on the fun at the rink located next to the Courtyard Marriott and Greenville City Hall on the Village Green at Main@Broad, 206 S. Main St. in Greenville.

