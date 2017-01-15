Sheriff: Missing Clyde, NC man found dead in vehicle near Waynesville

Haywood County deputies say that a man missing since January 3 was found dead on Sunday.

Adam Marc Leopard, 27, of Clyde was reported missing by family on January 12.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call came in from an individual saying they saw a vehicle similar to one they had seen on the news, associated with a missing person - a 2003 grey Dodge Durango.

Officers from the Waynesville Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Allen's Creek Road just outside the city of Waynesville. Haywood County deputies arrived at the scene shortly after.

Officials say that Leopard's body was found inside the vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week.

