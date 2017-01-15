Clouds and spotty rain for week ahead

Clouds and spotty rain will persist for much of the week, with above-average temperatures.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with spotty rain on Monday with highs a little coolers than we saw over the weekend. In the Upstate, highs will climb into the low 60s, while mountain towns will see highs in the upper 50s.

Monday night, lows drop into the 40s and low 50s with spotty light rain and patchy fog

Tuesday again brings scattered showers with highs in the 60s area-wide, followed by more clouds and isolated showers Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Spotty showers continue Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-60s, followed by a more widespread rain chance on Friday.

The weekend looks to be split, with a drier Saturday and heavier rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms pushing in by Sunday.

